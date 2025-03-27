Priyanka Chopra's ‘quick NYC moment’ includes spending quality time with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; see endearing VISUALS

Priyanka Chopra recently flew to New York to attend a musical performed by the Jonas Brothers. After having a gala time with her friends, family, and little Malti, the actress returned to Hyderabad to fulfill her work commitments. But before that, she dropped a carousel of images from her recent trip home. Check them out!

Over the past weeks, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been oscillating between India and New York City. Back in February 2025, she landed in Hyderabad to film her upcoming South project. Soon, she came to Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of her brother, Siddharth Chopra.

After enjoying a lovely family time in the city of dreams, she returned to South India to cater to her professional needs. Later, PeeCee decided to return to NYC to attend her husband, Nick Jonas’ Broadway musica and spend a lovely time with their daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

A while ago, on March 26, 2025, the global icon took to her Instagram handle and dropped some glimpses of the time she spent abroad with her family. The photo dump opens with the Krrish actress proudly taking a selfie with the banner that mentions her husband’s name.

She also dropped a video from the auditorium flooded with excited fans who came to watch the Jonas Brothers, live in action. Don’t miss the fun she had near the stage with Nick Jonas.

Sharing the glimpses, Priyanka penned in the caption, “A quick NYC moment.”

While her singer-actor husband was busy with work, she goofed around clicking selfies with Disney characters and her dedicated team in New York. In one adorable image, little Malti can be seen enjoying a fun reading session with her elder sister. It was followed by an image of PeeCee and her daughter bonding over playing and doing makeup. The little girl also tried to apply nail paint on her mother’s toes.

A couple of days ago, the Don actress dropped pictures from her experience in the Hudson Theater, watching the Broadway musical, The Last Five Years. She expressed, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!