Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into her cozy time with husband Nick Jonas, and it’s the kind of love we all desire

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one of the most admired celebrity couples. They never fail to set relationship goals for their fans. The actress recently offered a glimpse of her cozy time with her husband through a cute picture. It’s the kind of love that we all desire.

Today, March 25, 2025, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph that showed her and her husband Nick Jonas’ legs with their feet touching. Twinning in blue denim, they sat together on their couch and enjoyed some quality time. PC tagged Nick and used a heart-eye emoji.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s story!

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a special post for Nick Jonas after watching his new Broadway musical, The Last Five Years. The actress dropped a few pictures from her experience in the Hudson Theater.

In her caption, PC wrote, “I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented. Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway.”

Touched by his wife’s appreciation, Nick left a red heart emoji in the comments.

This new production of Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years on Broadway stars Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. It is directed by Whitney White. It will be running for 14 weeks at the Hudson Theater in New York.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects in her lineup. She has already wrapped up the Hollywood films Heads of State and The Bluff in 2024. She also finished shooting the second season of her spy series, Citadel, last year.

Now, she is gearing up for a comeback to Indian cinema. Priyanka has started filming SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film with Mahesh Babu. She even celebrated Holi on the sets of the movie. Sharing a peek into her festivities, PC said, “It’s a working Holi for us. Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones.” Priyanka returned to the US after wrapping up the Odisha schedule.