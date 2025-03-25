Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie has cutest names for her uncles Kevin and Joe; don’t miss what she calls their band

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022. The couple often shares cute details about her on social media and in their interviews. Nick recently revealed the adorable names Malti has for her uncles, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas. He also shared what the little one called their band.

In a recent interaction with Entertainment Tonight at the JonasCon, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas were asked if their daughters understood the ‘magnitude’ of the Jonas Brothers. In response, Nick shared that his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, was somewhat aware.

He recalled an adorable moment when he played his new single for her. Nick revealed that Malti looked at the cover art and was like, ‘Oh, that’s Uncle Kevy and Uncle Go.’ When the singer told the little one that they were the band Jonas Brothers, Malti said, ‘Oh, the Donut Brothers.’

In an interview with People at the event, Nick Jonas mentioned that he could feel his ‘coolest self, on top of the world,’ but his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, doesn’t care about that. He shared that the little girl wanted to play Moana and Maui with him. He said that the time he spent with her meant more to him than anything else. “And just the fact that I'm just dad when I'm home, it means a lot,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nick Jonas shared an adorable post on Instagram in which he offered a peek into his life as a girl dad. The singer posed for a selfie, and his hair was covered in different clips and bows. The caption of the post stated, “Girl dad life.” Check it out!

Reacting to the picture in the comments section, Priyanka Chopra left a heart-eye emoji and wrote, “You’re so pretty.”

Priyanka Chopra has returned to the United States after wrapping a schedule for her upcoming film with SS Rajamouli in Odisha. She accompanied the Jonas Brothers to the JonasCon. It was a special event to celebrate two decades of the band.