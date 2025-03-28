Krrish 4: Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to Hrithik Roshan being announced as director makes fans wonder if she's also joining the cast

Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish franchise has become a fan favorite ever since the first film, Koi... Mil Gaya, was released in 2003. After its massive success, the filmmaker-producer came up with Krrish and Krrish 3. Both these installments starred Priyanka Chopra opposite Hrithik Roshan. After PeeCee reacted to Rakesh Roshan's post announcing his son as the director of Krrish 4, fans couldn’t resist asking if she would be part of the upcoming superhero film. Check it out!

Earlier today, on March 28, 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hrithik Roshan will turn director for the fourth installment of the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4. Soon after, Rakesh Roshan made the official announcement on his social media.

In his post, the filmmaker and proud father expressed, “Duggu 25yrs back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!”

Rakesh Roshan announces Hrithik Roshan as director of Krrish 4:

A while later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to his post and dropped multiple emojis including a red heart. Her reaction made fans wonder if she will be joining the upcoming superhero movie. A user commented, “back to being mehra from Jonas lesgo” while another wrote, “priya mehra are u coming back?” A third stated, “the Priya Mehra we deserve.”

Fans wonder if Priyanka Chopra will be part of Krrish 4:

While exclusively talking to us about the upcoming movie, Rakesh Roshan said that he is passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to his son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed, and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with him.

The ace filmmaker further stated, “Hrithik has a clear and very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades. I couldn’t be more prouder to see him wear the director’s hat for a film that means the world to us as a family. Krrish has entertained audiences the world over and Hrithik will now reveal the next chapters of this superhero saga and take the vision I created so many years ago to greater heights.”

He further revealed that Aditya Chopra will be producing the movie and the film is expected to go on floors by early 2026.