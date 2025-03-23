Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ latest PICS with brothers and fans from JonasCon’s sound check event prove they are one big happy family

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas is one of the most celebrated international singing sensations and actors. He also has a popular band with his brothers and marking a 20-year anniversary celebration, they will be hosting a special event on March 23, 2025. Meanwhile, a picture of PeeCee, Nick and brothers with fans from the sound check event has gone viral on the internet.

A series of pictures and videos have gone viral on the internet which show Priyanka Chopra posing with a fan. Another picture featured a number of female fans smiling brightly while they posed with the Jonas brothers— Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

A small video shows the Jonas brothers approaching their excited fans to pose for them. "Thank you @jonasbrothers @JONASCON2025," the post was captioned by the fan as she shared the pictures on her X.

Post shared by the fan

For the unversed, JonasCon is a one day-long event that will be taking place today on March 23, 2025, at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

The event will host All-American Rejects and DNCE, along with live shows and fan-interactive displays. JonasCon gives fans an opportunity to experience activities that include a Jonas Brothers-themed museum, in addition to laser tag and mini golf.

Before this, Priyanka attended her husband Nick Jonas’ Broadway musical The Last Five Years.

Advertisement

Heaping praise on the show, she shared several pictures and videos from the Hudson Theatre on her social media handle and expressed, "I still cannot get over what I saw last night. This show is so special in such incredible ways, and they’re both so talented Who else has seen the previews yet? @thelastfiveyears on #broadway."

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently working on her first collaboration with director SS Rajamouli alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film titled, SSMB 29 marks the actress’ comeback to Indian film industry after 6 years of The Sky Is Pink.

Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that the plot of SSR x SSMB is deeply rooted in the history of Kaashi, as the divine past leads to an unforgettable adventure in the present. The film is confirmed to be released in 2027.