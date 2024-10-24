Former Model Stacey Williams Accuses Donald Trump Of Groping Her In The Early 1990s After Meeting Through Jeffrey Epstein

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Stacey Williams, 56, who is a former model, has accused Donald Trump of grabbing her following an introduction by Jeffrey Epstein back in 1993. This comes two weeks prior to the presidential election of 2024.

As reported in The Guardian, Williams recounted the incident while speaking to a group of Kamala Harris supporters during a Zoom meeting organized by Survivors4Harris on October 21, 2024. Williams said the groping incident occurred months after her first meeting with Trump in December 1992, which was at a party hosted by Epstein, her then-boyfriend, who suggested they walk to Trump Tower.

Williams described the details of the trip to Trump Tower. According to her, Trump warmly welcomed them when they got there, but then she first got violently grabbed and started getting groped. Trump lodged his hands so close to Williams’ breasts, waist, and buttocks that she found herself incredibly stunned and paralyzed and could only try and comprehend the situation.

In a video clip from the Zoom call posted on X, she said, "[Trump] put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt, and I froze."

Including those, Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct of some level by at least 26 women, which he denied all. However, despite his denial, Trump was found liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in May 2023 in a civil case. He had to pay 5 million USD in damages to Carroll in this case, and the jury’s decision forced Trump to, later on, settle another 83 million USD cost regarding defamation.

Williams stressed that at the time she was flabbergasted and believed she witnessed Epstein with Trump; both exchanged smiles. As Williams narrates, the whole episode was rather disturbing for her.

In her report, Williams stated that following the encounter, Epstein shouted at her, saying it was her fault for the meeting. Later on, she claimed, Trump sent her a Mar-a-Lago postcard with an aerial photo of the estate and a note saying, "Stacey— Your home away from home. Love Donald."

Replying to such allegations, Trump’s lawyers issued a statement to People magazine refuting all such allegations. They argued that the accusations were false and driven by political reasons, especially because Williams at one point supported Barack Obama and narrated this incident on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, who once introduced Stacey Williams to Donald Trump, was arrested on sex trafficking charges involving minors. Epstein also hanged himself in a New York prison facility during the same year.

