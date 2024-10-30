Michelle Williams Reveals Why She Failed To Join Kamala Harris' Houston Rally With Fellow Destiny's Child Members Beyonce & Kelly Rowland

Michelle Williams recently explained her absence from a high-profile campaign event featuring her Destiny’s Child bandmates. During an appearance on Sherri with host Sherri Shepherd, the singer and actress shared that her commitment to starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway kept her from joining Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Houston. Williams shared both excitement for her friends and disappointment at not being able to be there in person.

On the Sherri episode aired Tuesday, October 29, Williams opened up about missing the rally supporting Harris’ bid for the 2024 presidential election, held on Friday, October 25. As she’s currently starring in the Broadway adaptation of Death Becomes Her, Williams stated that her rigorous theater schedule made attending impossible.

“I was so happy, but at the same time, it was the first time that I have not been able to be in person for something that I, you know, wanted to be at,” Williams said. “And that is a sacrifice we make [with] Broadway.”

The Houston rally for Harris featured an appearance by Beyoncé and Rowland, who have continued their close bond with Williams even after Destiny’s Child disbanded.

During the interview, Sherri Shepherd pointed out that fans often associate Destiny’s Child with all three members, making Williams’ absence noticeable. Williams acknowledged that sentiment, but shared that distance and schedule conflicts often challenge their reunions.

“They live in L.A., I’m in Atlanta, and they’ll see them … paparazzi will get them at dinner,” Williams said, laughing. “We ain’t together all the time.” However, she added that the trio still finds ways to connect and remain a team, even if not publicly visible.

“But there are times I’m not able to be [there],” she stated, adding a humorous hashtag that captured her sentiment: #IvegotthingsthatpreventmefrombeingplacesyallthinkIshouldbeat.

At the rally, Beyoncé made her presence known with an energetic speech introducing Kamala Harris as a leader who embodies unity. “We are so happy to be standing here on this stage as proud, country, Texas women, supporting and celebrating the one and only Vice President Kamala Harris,” Beyoncé announced to the crowd.

Speaking passionately about the direction of the country, she said, “Harris is the woman who’s been pushing for what this country really needs right now unity. It’s impossible not to feel the energy in this room, the positivity, the community, the humanity.”

Despite their busy lives, Williams shared that she, Beyoncé, and Rowland remain close friends, even if they don’t meet as frequently as fans might expect. She clarified that while they’re not together “all the time,” they are still deeply connected. “We are together more than people think,” Williams said.

