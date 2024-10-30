‘You Are The Coolest’: Beyoncé Honors Her Cowboy Carter Collaborator Willie Nelson, Shares Pictures From Kamala Harris Campaign Event

Beyonce is paying her respects to one of the greatest musicians and guitarists, Willie Nelson, with whom she collaborated on her latest album, Cowboy Carter. On October 28, the Single Ladies hitmaker took to Instagram to share pictures of them posing together at Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign event, which took place in Houston on October 25.

Beyonce addressed the crowd at the event with her encouraging speech while Nelson took the stage to perform. "The Great Willie! You are the coolest!" she wrote in the post’s caption. "I admire you, and I sincerely thank you for being the pioneer you are," she added. One of the snaps included them posing together; another featured Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, in the frame.

The Texas Hold Em singer thanked Nelson for his impactful music, advocacy, and support for fellow artists. She further shared how kind he was to her and the girls of Destiny’s Child — an all-girls pop music group Beyonce was part of in the early stages of her career — when they were fan-girling over him.

"You are one of our national treasures. Sending my love to you," she added. Beyonce’s former bandmate Kelly Rowland also accompanied her at the campaign event. During her speech, the Grammy winner addressed the crowd with a moving speech about motherhood and how people’s voting decisions will impact the future of the forthcoming generation.

Beyonce, who shared daughter Blue Ivy and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with husband JAY-Z, encouraged the listeners to vote because each vote and voice matters. “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she said.

“A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided,” she explained.

Beyonce appeared at Harris’ campaign event after she permitted Harris’s official campaign video to use her song Freedom in July.