Millie Bobby Brown Shares a Cute Snap of Husband Jake Bongiovi; Sweetly Calls Him Her 'Home'

Actress Millie Bobby Brown is openly expressing her love for her husband, Jake Bongiovi. Taking to Instagram, the Stranger Things star shared a photo of Bongiovi on a farm surrounded by goats, writing, “You’re my home in every lifetime” alongside a red heart emoji.

In the photo, Bongiovi sports a backward baseball cap and a simple black tee. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life together, showcasing their marital bliss. They secretly wed in May, with the ceremony attended only by family and close friends.

Brown also posted a sweet snapshot of the couple at a wedding, captioning it, “My forever wedding date 💜.” Dating rumors first sparked in 2021 when Bongiovi, son of Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi, shared a photo with the Enola Holmes star. However, before acknowledging their relationship, Bongiovi revealed that they had remained friends for a while.

Bongiovi’s father approved of the relationship and spoke highly of the couple when rumors about the wedding were making the rounds. "They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is as happy as can be. It's true," he said on BBC's The One Show.

As per PEOPLE magazine, the two are planning to have a larger ceremony later this year. Millie Bobbie Brown gears up for the upcoming installment of Stranger Things, which will wrap up the story of Hawkins since the first season came out in 2016. Brown has had an illustrious catalog of work, including playing the titular Enola Holmes in the famed franchise. She recently appeared in Damsel as the lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Xander And Sarah Makes An Attempt TO Get Maggired Again