What Are Millie Bobby Brown's Becoming 'Young Mom' Rumors About?

Ever since the marriage of actress Millie Bobby Brown and beau Jack Bongiovi in a private ceremony became public knowledge, fans have been contemplating Brown’s early steps into marriage and motherhood. As per the sources who exclusively spilled to The Daily Mail, Brown is eager to start a family with her now husband Jack, who is also the son of famed rocker Jon Bon Jovi. But this has not sat right with several commentators, sending them into a frenzy online.

Millie Bobby Brown on the desires of motherhood

As the insider reported to the outlet, Brown is experiencing marital bliss right now. “Though she is enjoying the moments she is making with Jake when it comes to plans to start a family, they'd like to start sooner rather than later,” points out the insider. This sparked a discourse on Reddit- a popular social network platform, with the news article republished in a subreddit chat. Redditors pointed out that while the decision for the couple to have children seems rushed, they hope that things turn out in their favor. “Hoping it’s one of the rare times young marriage and parenting work out,” said one commentator.

While the reports by the outlet have not been confirmed by the actress’ team, it is not a distant possibility for Brown to have such plans for herself as she goes ahead into her marriage. In 2023, she confessed in an interview with GlamourUK that she dreams of becoming a mom. "I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me,” the star divulged.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's relationship

Millie Bobby Brown first met Jake Bongiovi on Instagram, and the couple then fostered a real-time friendship before committing to a relationship in 2021. The news of their engagement sent waves online, and they ended up getting married in a private ceremony late last month, which only included their kin. Their engagement proposal was nothing short of a dream- as Brown revealed that Jake proposed to her whilst they were diving. “He gives me a shell and I turn it over and it’s a ring,” recalls the actress during her appearance on The Tonight Show.

As per her most anticipated role as Eleven in the upcoming season of the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things, things are progressing smoothly, with the fifth and final installment slated for release in 2025.

