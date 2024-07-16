‘Best Season Yet’: Netflix Releases First Look Of Stranger Things Season 5 With BTS Footage

Netflix unveils first look at the cast, and Stranger Things season 5 sets!

The hit show is heading for its one last hurrah with the final season. To get the ball rolling, the streaming platform released BTS footage capturing on and off-screen moments of the cast as they film the final chapter. Someone in the video calls it “the best season yet!”

Netflix shares glimpses of Stranger Things season 5

Lights, camera and action! The footage reveals that Stranger Things is halfway done filming the “exciting” fifth season. Maya Hawke and Joe Keery first pop into the screen announcing day one of season 5.

The footage covers Mille Bobby Brown, aka the show’s heartbeat, Eleven. The actress drives to the set while telling the camera it's been a decade since she filmed the show’s first season. “I started when I was 10. I’m now turning 20-years-old. Feels very weird.”

The camera then follows Sadie Sink, who plays Max, into the costume warehouse, where she points out her character's iconic blue and yellow hoodie. “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment,” she says in the voiceover.

There is a clip of the entire young and older cast filming together, a moment between Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, whose on-screen love story as Johnathan and Nancy translated into real life.

Advertisement

The OG boys gang—Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas—is back with their new shenanigans! Fin Wolfhard, who plays Mike, says in the footage that he’s excited to have “scenes with the original four.” Overall, the clip was emotional and a reminder of the end of an era!

What to expect in Stranger Things season 5?

The stakes this season are massive! Although Will was saved from Vecna last season, he could still sense his presence at the end. An epic showdown between Eleven and Vecna, who happen to have a deeper connection, is likely to occur!

Will’s character arc, which involves his battle with demons and his struggles with identity, should hopefully come to a satisfying conclusion. Last but not least, people will finally learn whether Hawkins will succumb to Vecna’s terror or the evil monster will be put to rest for good!