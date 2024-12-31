‘Mine Forever’: Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden Ahead of New Year’s Celebrations; See PHOTOS

Britney Spears gushed about her son, Jayden James, as the mother-son duo reunited ahead of the festive celebrations. Taking to her Instagram, the musician shared an adorable picture of her 18-year-old and captioned the post with a heartfelt note. In the carousel shared by the singer on her social media account, James donned a red T-shirt, baggy jeans, and a chain. The look was completed with white sneakers. Pictures were filtered with a Polaroid effect, as the sunset, too, played a part.

As for the caption, the musician wrote below the photos, “Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!!” She further added, "He’s mine; I hadn’t seen him in 2 and a half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!!”

The Toxic singer went on to state, “He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry every day of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays, the whole earth shakes !!!”

Spears shares her two sons, Jayden and Sean, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, with whom she parted ways in 2007 after initially filing for divorce in 2006.

Apart from the recent post shared ahead of the new year, the singer had shared a video collage with pictures of herself and her son, with whom she reunited after two years. Alongside the sweet video, the musician also dropped a caption that read, “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!”

Meanwhile, in the voiceover behind the video, Spears was heard saying, “This is my baby.” Further in the montage, the mother-and-son duo wished their fans a “Merry Christmas” as the backdrop changed.

Further in the caption, Spears added, “Tears of joy and literally in shock every day, koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless. Thank you, Jesus !!!”

The festive reunion posts of the mother-son duo have been making rounds on the internet after a source close to the family revealed that Jayden made an effort to get in touch with his mom last month when he was in Los Angeles.

