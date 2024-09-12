MTV VMAs 2024: Katy Perry Performs Medley Of 10 Iconic Songs Ft. Firework, Teenage Dream And Other Hits; Watch

Katy Perry took center stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Long Island's UBS Arena, performing a 10-song medley of her greatest hits. Perry captivated the audience while performing live, from California Gurls to Teenage Dream and Firework, including the debut of her new single I'm His, He's Mine. The pop star also accepted the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, which recognizes her contributions to the music industry.

Perry's performance was the evening's highlight, as she began her medley with fan favorites like Dark Horse and E.T. while suspended by wires above the stage. Her set had a vibrant and futuristic stage design, with dancers in silver sci-fi costumes adding visual flair to the show.

The pop star also welcomed rapper Doechii to the stage for the live debut of her new single I'm His, He's Mine. The track, which samples Crystal Waters' 1991 house classic Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da), received loud applause from the crowd. Perry then performed her hits California Gurls and Teenage Dream, energizing the crowd with her signature catchy tunes.

Perry's performance was full of spectacle, including a return to one of her early hits, I Kissed a Girl. The singer then took a memorable turn in her performance, donning inflatable metallic butterfly wings and belting out the empowering ballad Firework, which is frequently associated with Perry's enduring message of self-confidence.

The singer wrapped up the medley with Lifetimes, the second single from her upcoming album 143, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the new release.

Following her electrifying performance, Perry returned to the stage to accept the MTV Video Vanguard Award, a career achievement that recognizes her influence and long-lasting legacy in the music industry. Her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, introduced her and gave her the coveted Moon Person trophy.

In her acceptance speech, Perry shared a lighthearted moment, saying, "I did this all on the first day of my period," which elicited laughter from the crowd. She also thanked MTV for "believing in my weirdness" over the years.

Perry also took the opportunity to thank her close supporters, including her partner Orlando Bloom, their daughter Daisy, and the LGBTQ+ community, for their support throughout her music career.

