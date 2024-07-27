Pop stars Britney Spears and Halsey have no bad blood between them despite persistent rumors to the contrary, as a result of Halsey's new music video for Lucky being released. Spears, 42, wrote about the video on X a few hours after it was released, but she soon took down the post.

Birtney Spears' earlier post slammed Halsey's Lucky MV

Britney Spears first criticized Halsey for taking inspiration from the music video for her 2000 song Lucky after quickly retracting her harsh remarks. Spears criticized the Gia Coppola-directed music video for Halsey's new song, which pays homage to her 2000 smash, on social media.

She claimed that Halsey's video portrayal of her made her appear like a superficial pop star and that she felt harassed, violated, and bullied.

Britney Spears deleted the post and claimed it wasn't her who posted the tweet

However, she quickly deleted the post and said that someone else used her phone to write it instead of her. She labeled the angry post criticizing Halsey as "fake news" and stated in a subsequent post writing, "Fake news !!! That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”

Reacting to Britney's tweet, Halsey wrote, "I love Britney!!!! I always have and always will you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me every day.”

Earlier, Halsey had said on X that Spears had given the song her blessing and had been so nice in response to a letter Halsey had written. A press release claims that Spears approved the song after hearing it early in the process.

Halsey's Lucky

Halsey's new Lucky music video features the singer navigating the challenges of stardom, much to Spears' original video. In her music video, Halsey portrays the contrast between a young girl who looks up to her and the real Halsey, who is actually having relationship and health problems. She makes references to her shaved head in the lyrics, and the video depicts her receiving infusions and taking off her wig.

