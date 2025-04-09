Netizens REACT to Rihanna’s Unexpected DM to Streamer Kai Cenat for Buying Pizza for Kids: ‘She Needs to Stop…’

People on the internet never miss sharing their unhinged opinions, whether for a small or a huge thing. Similarly, the netizens couldn't help but react when Kai Cenat received a direct message from Rihanna via Instagram.

During his livestream, the internet personality brought pizza for children on April 7. This gesture definitely caught the songstress's eye, and she reportedly went ahead and messaged Kai Cenat during his livestream.

The message reportedly mentioned, "Kaaaaaiii!! I love this! I know you do this all the time, but the kidsss! And they genuinely love you! Great job all around man!" He showed the text, which was on his phone, to his viewers.

Now, reacting to the same, netizens have started to pour their take on this situation. A person took to their X handle and penned, "She needs to stop praising the bare minimum." Another individual wrote, "Rihanna stop being friendly with ppl like him. A buying pizza for kids is a big thing nowadays?"

Praising the streamer, a person on X shared, "Kai a good role model to the next generation."

An individual tweeted, "Kai cenat got a dm from Rihanna I hate life man."

Another person on the same platform candidly stated, “Riri texting Kai is crazyyy! he gotta tell her that we need that album.”

On the other hand, an X user penned, “That DM from Rihanna is next-level validation. Kai’s been doing real ones work for a minute now, and getting love from her just proves he’s moving right, impact over clout.”

Another person shared, ”Kai freaking out from a text from Rihanna. The impact this woman has on people is insane.”

It’'s only natural to assume how ecstatic the YouTuber’s fans must have gotten after he got that DM from the artist.

Netizens reacting to the streamer getting this surprising DM from Rihanna continue on various social media platforms. This truly shows how people on the internet are quick to respond while giving their honest opinions about the same.

