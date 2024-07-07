Fans Outraged Over Beyonce's New Wax Statue In Paris; Say 'Fire Whoever Did This'

A few days back, popular Hollywood singer and songwriter Beyonce’s new wax statue was unveiled at the Musee Grevin in Paris, France. However, while it was expected to get positive comments and appreciation from the fans, it seems it struck a wrong chord with them as they harshly backlashed at it.

The internet is currently roaring with fans and online communities taking digs at the statue as according to them, it looks nothing like the pop star. So much so that one of them even demanded to fire the craftsmen who created the statue in the first place. Things are very heated amid the new status release, though this isn’t the first time.

Queen B’s statue receiving flak comments from the fans

The wax statue of Beyonce at Musee Grevin can be seen wearing a classic Queen B silver-colored sultry outfit with a plunging neckline, along with honey-brown curls falling on the back of her shoulder, adding the charm of the pop star. However, the statue couldn’t impress the fans. They have been complaining about the craftmanship and took the Internet by storm as they shared their opinions about it.

One of them wrote on X (previously Twitter), "That's not Beyoncé; that's Bernice." Another one continued to echo the same feeling and tweeted, "Haha, oh girl, you're absolutely right! That's definitely Bernice, not Beyoncé! I mean, I love Queen Bey just as much as the next person, but even I know that's not her. Can't believe."

A concerned fan even talked about the skin color of the wax statue and criticized it for being too white. The fan wrote, "Why is she whiter than Taylor Swift?" Another disappointed fan commented that the look of the wax statue made her cry.

More criticisms of the statue

However, among all of them, one of the X users was the most disappointed with it as they wrote, "Fire whoever did this one and Hire whoever did the Millie Bobby Brown one." Another fan suggested, “At this point, she needs to issue a cease on all wax figure makers! Just call it." While another person picked out the differences and shared that the “lips were too thin”, “eyes too small, cheekbones aren’t prominent”, etc.

However, this isn’t the first time that this happened. When her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, England was revealed earlier this year, it also received backlash from the fans. The statue can be seen wearing Beyonce’s iconic shimmery bodysuit with smokey eyes, but fans compared the statue to Leah Remini.

While the fans were outrageous, Leah was enjoying the comparison. Sharing on X (Twitter), she wrote, "I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé."

