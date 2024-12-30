Niecy Nash-Betts Aims to Transition to Film Stardom in 2025: 'Buy A Ticket To My Movie, Honey'

Niecy Nash-Betts has big plans for the coming year, as the 55-year-old actress divulged in a recent interview that she plans on upgrading her resume and adding the title of movie star to her name in 2025.

During her holiday party to benefit the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which she co-hosted with Adrienne Maloof, Nash-Betts referred to herself as “Mother” while speaking to People before voicing, “Becoming a movie star” is her biggest goal for the year that is almost upon us, as she feels she is done mastering the small screen.

The actress, for those who may not know, is known for starring in popular TV shows like Scream Queens, Claws, Grotesqueire, and Reno: 911!

When asked by the outlet’s reporter what she would look like as a silver screen star, Nash-Betts said, “You gotta watch and see. Buy a ticket to my movie, honey!”

Elsewhere during her chat with People, Nash-Betts expressed gratitude for getting to live her dream every day, as she always knew entertainment was the call of her life.

Nash-Betts also noted that she makes sure she is not the only one benefiting from the gift the Almighty has bestowed upon her. She said she makes sure everyone gets to benefit from the wonderful things happening to her in her life, as that only seems fair.

Looking ahead, Nash-Betts said she wouldn’t be opposed to giving her fans a one-woman show in the future.

“I’ve attempted to play with it a couple of times, but life sometimes is life-ing, and it didn’t manifest in that time,” she said. “But I’m a big believer in timing. So I know that when the time is right, it will manifest. It’ll happen when the time is right.”

