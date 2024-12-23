Niecy Nash-Betts Says She Loves All's Fair Co-Star Kim Kardashian 'So Much'; 'Really Is a Girls' Girl'

Kim Kardashian appears to have found a genuine friend in Niecy Betts, who will be co-starring with her in the upcoming project All’s Fair. During a holiday party and toy drive for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles that she hosted with Adrienne Maloof, the actress shared her thoughts about Niecy.

While speaking with People magazine during an event at the Maloof Estate on December 21, Betts described Kardashian as “lovely.” She expressed her admiration for the SKIMS founder, stating that she “really is a girls’ girl.”

The Claws star shared that she appreciated starting their upcoming show with “little knowledge of [Kardashian] personally.” Betts told the outlet that it was amusing because, when she initially met Kardashian, she also met her mom, Kris Jenner. During their interaction, Betts mentioned she had never watched their reality show, to which Jenner humorously responded, “Oh, thank God. We have a chance! Maybe you'll like us.”

Betts revealed that she approached the relationship without bias, as she didn’t know much about the family beforehand. Now she loves Kim so much that the actress made it clear that she would not tolerate anyone bad-mouthing her co-star. She stated that no one could say anything negative about the entrepreneur in her presence and joked that she would “fight” anyone who tried. She added, “Don’t you say nothing about Kimmy Kim to me. Don’t do it.”

Advertisement

When it comes to Kardashian diving into the world of acting, it seems she is truly giving it her all. She earned widespread praise for her role in season 12 of American Horror Story, where she portrayed Siobhan Walsh, the publicist to Emma Roberts’ character, Anna Victoria Alcott.

In her upcoming project with Betts—which also stars Glenn Close—Kardashian will reportedly play a successful divorce attorney in Los Angeles, working at an all-female law firm. In addition to these stars, other performers joining the show include Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Teyana Taylor, according to Deadline.

ALSO READ: Which Buffy The Vampire Slayer Co-Star Did Sarah Michelle Geller Speak To After Landing Role In Dexter: Original Sin? Actress Reveals