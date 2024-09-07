Niecy Nash-Betts Took Travis Kelce Under Her ‘Little Wing’ While Working On Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming horror thriller Grotesquerie stars Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash Betts, who also collaborated with him on Netflix’s Dahmer. However, one major cameo is grabbing attention—none other than Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, making his acting debut!

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nash Betts revealed that she was impressed by the NFL star’s dedication and work ethic. “He wanted to make sure that he studied hard, that he was well-prepared. He took notes, and I think he did a really good job. I really do,” she added. When a rookie collaborates with a highly acclaimed actor, there’s always a lot to learn.

The actress proudly confessed that she guided Kelce throughout the show’s filming. “I took him under my little wing,” she told the outlet. The actress revealed that she would instruct him to “try this or that” and practice lines with him at lunchtime, and Kelce happily obliged.

It seems like the NFL star’s “amenable” nature helped him bring his character to life, as the actress claims that “he comes across on camera beautifully.” Earlier, the Reno 911! actress posted videos of her and Kelce, joking that they were giving Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard vibes. When asked whether their characters on the show would give a similar vibe, she said, “No. Absolutely not,” but added that Kelce was an absolute pleasure to work with.

Apart from the three-time Super Bowl-winning player, the cast also includes Courtney B. Vance as the husband of Nash Betts’ Detective Lois Tryon, and Raven Goodwin as Tryon’s daughter. Nicholas Chavez as Father Charlie and Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd round out the cast.

Nash Betts joked that Vance has played her husband “a time or two in life on other TV shows.” However, their relationship on this show is different. They are a family with unresolved issues that come to the surface against the backdrop of the crimes. “This is the thing that she's dealing with,” the actress said.

Grotesquerie, which follows Detective Lois Tryon on her mission to unravel a mysterious yet grisly homicide, will premiere on Hulu on September 25.