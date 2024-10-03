‘Not What I Expected…’: Joker Sequel Receives Mixed Reviews From Audience, Juxtaposing Praise the First Part Earned

The Joker: Folie A Deux has arrived! While it features a star-studded cast with A-listers like Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the film has received a variety of reviews. Many were hoping it would make history just like its predecessor, but it seems to have fallen short, earning a mix of opinions from critics.

The same scenario had played out during its screening at the Venice Film Festival in September, and history repeated itself on Monday night at the fans' first advance premiere, just a day before its official release.

According to Comicbook outlet, the film sits at a 53% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes based on 74 reviews that were candidly poured after watching the movie.

A verified viewer gave it 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "This is not what I expected this movie to be. With Lady Gaga, this movie became a musical." Another individual gave the same rating and wrote, "I wanted a Joker movie and not a musical," adding that they were totally disappointed with the ending, per the outlet.

According to the publication, a viewer wrote that it was more of a musical film and if one has liked the first installment, then they shouldn't go for the second part. A person wrote, "a beautifully filmed middle finger to the fans," with another viewer agreeing, "If you're a Joker fan, a Harley fan, or even a DC or comic book fan, then skip this."

However, the movie also garnered positive responses, with an individual stating that the leads, Joaquin and Gaga, shone in portraying their respective characters. This individual gave the film a five-star rating. Another person wrote, "Great sequel. I was not disappointed. Lady Gaga did an excellent job."

People on other platforms have also been pouring in their reviews as well. An X user wrote, "Me after watching Joker 2. They just wanted Lady Gaga to sing. The film had no plot, just vibes. I want my 2+ hours back."

Another platform user posted, “If you liked the first Joker, you will not like the sequel. If you did not like the first Joker movie, you will outright hate and despise Joker 2.”

Individuals who have not yet seen the movie have expressed on online platforms that they are hoping the negative reviews aren't true.

Before its release, the film had garnered enormous hype and since it was the second part of the highly successful 2019 movie, along with Lady Gaga entering the scene, taking up one of the most important chapters, Harley Quinn, many people had high hopes.

The first installment of the movie generated around USD 1 billion globally and also swept awards including two Academy Awards. It is still and will be forever embedded in the list of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

