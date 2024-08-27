Liam And Noel Gallagher Had A Secret Meeting To Plot Oasis Reunion Tour: Source

Liam and Noel Gallagher reportedly had a secret meeting to plan their band, Oasis’ comeback tour next year. The sparring brothers, per media reports, hadn't been on speaking terms since their 2009 fallout.

The U.S. Sun, citing a source, revealed on Tuesday, August 27, that the atmosphere was electric when the siblings finally got together in the same room. The duo announced 14 dates across the UK and Ireland just hours ago.

Insiders told The Sun that many involved in orchestrating the sibling duo’s highly anticipated tour believed they’d never live to see the day the brothers would share the stage again. The publication’s source added that though it took Noel and Liam years to get over their rift, they’re now thinking of the fans.

Stating the obvious, the outlet's sources said, “For their fans to see them together again will be an amazing sight; the atmosphere in the [meeting and photoshoot] room was fizzing, it was electric.”

“Once the announcement is made and their fans are rushing out to buy tickets, the hard work will start as they get ready to perform together again. It is something so many people never thought would happen. But now the brakes have been taken off—and it’s going to be mad,” sources added.

Liam apparently had always been ardent about the band reuniting, but Noel appears to have come on board recently after overcoming his fears of not being able to deliver a show worthy of fans’ expectations. His feelings, according to the aforementioned publication’s tipster, changed after he witnessed Blur’s massively successful comeback last year, which included two sold-out shows at Wembley.

The Gallagher brothers, during the aforementioned meeting, also posed for professional pictures, which will serve as posters for their aforementioned tour. It will only be released next year, though.

