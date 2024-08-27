Matty Healy’s Old Public Service Announcement To Oasis Goes Viral Amid Rumors Of Legends Reunion

Oasis has already taken the stage on the internet, teasing their return. Meanwhile, Matty Healy’s interview, in which he made a public service announcement to the legendary band, has gone viral.

A few reports, news pieces, rumors, and social media posts have gone viral, teasing Oasis's return. Recently, the band's brothers, Liam and Noel Galagher, shared a post that excited their fans for their return.

While almost everyone in the music industry is eager to witness the good old days, Matty Healy’s interview is going viral on social media. In a year-old interview, the frontman of The 1975 requested the group get back together and start performing and making music again.

His same request is now making waves on X (formerly Twitter) as the band Oasis just seemingly teased their return. Healy opened up about his views to Tom Power on Q in February 2023. Back then, he asked what the act was doing after splitting up in 2009.

“Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard,” Matty Healy stated to Power during the interview.

In the interview that has gone viral on the internet, Healy further states that the two legendary brothers are simply sitting and doing nothing because they had an argument with each other.

He asked the duo from Oasis to “Grow up. Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time. Have a laugh.”

Matty Healy, who is known to have come up with great tracks such as About You, Somebody Else, It’s Not Living, and more, also stated that amongst the fans who go to Liam or Noel’s solo concerts, none of them happen to be a non-follower of Oasis. "Do me a favor: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today,” Matty Healy concluded in the interview.

Oasis came up with a cryptic post on X during the weekend, pointing towards an announcement that will be revealed on August 27, 2024.

Surprisingly, both Liam and Noel Gallagher had shared this same post on X. Moreover, this tease came forward when a story from The Sunday Times took the grip of the Oasis fans, stating that the die-hard followers might be able to witness Oasis live in Manchester and London in the summer of 2025.

