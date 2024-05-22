Olivia Colman Stays Out Of Emmys Guest Actress Race For Her Cameo In The Crown Finale

It seems like decorated actress Olivia Colman’s appearance in The Crown’s finale might not fetch her a nomination for the guest drama actress award at the Emmy. Colman, who starred as the late Queen Elizabeth in seasons 3 and 4 of the period drama The Crown, reprised her role in the final season in a symbolic sequence that represented different scenes of the Queen’s life. While Colman’s role could not cut, screen partner Claire Foy’s reprisal will be considered for the nomination.

Television Academy revamps rules for submissions in guest acting categories:

As per Variety, the Television Academy has introduced a new set of rules for the nominations under the guest performance category, stating that a brief cameo does not make the performer eligible under the category. They must have a stand-alone and contiguous screen time equal to or more than 5% of the episode’s run time to be eligible.

The rules were tweaked "to ensure that a guest performer's role is significant to the episode being submitted," the TV academy reasoned.

For Colman to be eligible for the award, she would need 3 minutes and 36 seconds of screen time, which she falls short of.

Detractors have argued that this new rule yields a certain disadvantage for actors in drama series, owing to a longer runtime. Bradley Cooper’s appearance in the ABC Mockumentary series Abbott Elementary was submitted under the guest comedy actor category, whilst only with a screentime of 1 minute and 56 seconds in a 20-minute long episode.

The Crown's finale episode

In the episode titled Sleep, dearie, sleep, Foy, Coleman, and Imelda Staunton share the screen in one of the final moments of this longstanding British royal drama. Staunton, who plays the elder Queen Elizabeth II, stands in St. George’s Chapel, grappling with a dilemma regarding whether to hand the crown to her son Charles. At this moment, Foy and Coleman’s characters both present different views and ambitions to their elder counterpart, as Foy asks her to keep the crown since it is a duty that comes naturally to the Queen. Coleman, on the other hand, counsels the monarch to hand the crown to Charles, recognizing the struggles and sacrifices along the way.

