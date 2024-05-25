What Is Helena Bonham Carter's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Actress' Wealth And Fortune

Helena Bonham Carter is a famous actress who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows. She's now joining the cast of the new BBC series The Cleaner. Carter made her big screen debut in 1985's A Room with a View, although she gained more recognition in 1986's Lady Jane, which was filmed earlier. The actress has gone ahead to appear in more than 100 films and television shows.

Carter is well-known for starring in the films of Tim Burton (who she was in a relationship with for over a decade), including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and Alice in Wonderland (2010). Moreover, Helena Bonham Carter's net worth is currently $60 million. Let's take a moment and find out more about this celebrated actress and her wealth, fortune, early life, and much more.

1. Early Life

Helena Bonham Carter was born on May 26, 1966, in Islington, London, England. She grew up in Golders Green with her mother, Elena (a psychotherapist), father Raymond (a merchant banker), and older brothers Edward and Thomas. Her father passed away in 2004 and both her parents suffered from a series of diseases and ailments throughout their lives, Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Bonham Carter attended South Hampstead High School Westminster School, and King's College, Cambridge denied her admission, fearing that Helena would leave school to focus on acting. At age 13, the actress was a runner-up in a national writing competition and used her winnings to enter her photo into the Spotlight casting directory. She then joined a casting agent and signed her first ad at the age of 16.

Advertisement

2. Career

In 1983, Helena had a small role in the television film A Pattern of Roses and went on starred in Lady Jane and A Room with a View, where she played the lead roles. In 1987 she appeared in a few TV shows, and then she went on to appear in a couple of successful films including 1999's Fight Club, 2001's Planet of the Apes, and 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" ($475 million). Helena voiced the title character in 2005's Corpse Bride and sold the "worst pies in London" as Mrs. Lovett in the 2007 musical Sweeney.

Helena also played Bellatrix Lestrange in the last four films of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series, which all grossed more than $900 million; 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is one of the most commercially successful films in history with a worldwide gross of $1.342 billion.

In recent years, she has appeared in the films 55 Steps (2017) and Ocean's 8 (2018) and took part in several projects for Netflix like Enola Homes and portraying Princess Margaret on The Crown (2019–2020). She also played fairy godmother in 2015's Cinderella.

3. Personal life

Helena Bonham Carter's personal life is quite dramatic and steamy. In 1994, she began an affair with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein director Kenneth Branagh, who was married to actress Emma Thompson at the time. Emma and Kenneth divorced the following year, after which Helena and Branagh split in 1999.

In 2001, Helena Bonham Carter met well-known director Tim Burton while filming Planet of the Apes, after which she did a couple of films with him. The duo welcomed son Billy on October 4, 2003, and daughter Nell on December 15, 2007. The couple then split in 2014.

After the separation, however, Helena revealed: “It might be easier to work together without being together anymore. He always only cast me with great embarrassment."

Then In 2019, Carter revealed her romance with writer Rye Dag Holmboe, who was 22 years younger than her. Currently, the actress lives in the U.K. with her children, and she is said to be involved in multiple charity organizations, where she spends part of her fortune.

4. Awards and nominations

When it comes to awards and recognitions, this actress has a series of feathers in her hat. Helena Bonham Carter has been nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Wings of the Dove (1998) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for The King's Speech (2011). She also got nominated for eight Golden Globe nominations and four Primetime Emmy nominations, and she won a BAFTA Film Award for The King's Speech in 2011. That year, the BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards named Helena British Artist of the Year,

Advertisement

The actress was also titled Best the Actress of the Decade, followed by a National Board of Review Award alongside the Online Film & Television Association Awards for Merlin in 1998. She won awards for her film Fight Club, from the series The Crown in 2014 and 2020. She also received an award from the CinEuphoria Awards.

5. Real estate

When Helena Carter and director Tim Burton were together, they lived in London in two next-door homes that were linked together, like nearest neighbors. When the couple split in 2014, Helena received ownership of the dual property, while Tim bought a new house nearby for $14 million

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 'Forever In Your Debt’: Chris Hemsworth Lauds Wife Elsa Pataky During His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

What Is Bob Dylan's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring The Music Legend's Wealth And Fortune