One Piece Episode 1080: Momo fights with Ryokugyu; Spoilers from manga and more to know

After the defeat of Kaido, the upcoming plotline of One Pie looks at some of the best celebrations and parties to come up ahead. This time, the new Shogun of Wano, Momonosuke, is all ready to take up the job of the position of his father. Both the title and preview of the next episode have been released in the public domain for One Piece Episode 1080. Here is everything to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

One Piece Episode 1080: Previous episode recap and spoilers from the manga

The title of the last episode of One Piece was The Morning Comes! Luffy and the Others Rest! In this episode, we see that the top leaders, the Five Elders, recognize the defeat of two powerful figures and the freedom of Wano.

They think Luffy might be connected to a legendary figure, Nika. They try to capture Robin but face a communication problem. In Wano, people are celebrating their freedom, teaching kids about Oden's story. The Nine Red Scabbards make plans for a special temple and honor some friends. Luffy, Zoro, and their friends have a good time at a bathhouse. Two injured guys, Drake and Hawkins, chat, and a top Marine, Ryokugyu, is coming to Wano on orders.

For spoilers, as in the plot of chapter 1055, we see that Momonosuke insists on facing Ryokugyu alone to prove his ability to defend Wano. He briefly wounds Ryokugyu but senses Shanks' powerful Haki, prompting Ryokugyu to back off. Meanwhile, Law joins Robin and Sukiyaki, revealing an underwater city with the Road Poneglyph. Sukiyaki explains Wano's history and the potential release of Pluton upon opening the borders.

Ryokugyu retreats as Shanks' presence deters him. In the Flower Capital, the Straw Hat crew and samurai admire the Scabbards' bravery. Carrot becomes Mokomo Dukedom's ruler, and Shinobu's rejuvenation surprises the crew. Luffy, Law, and Kid plan their routes and discuss Buggy's rise as an Emperor.

One Piece Episode 1080: Release date and where to watch

There is no break in the release of the next episode. Thus, the final release date of the new episode will be October 22, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

