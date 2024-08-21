'Only 3 Of The 6': Eva Mendes Shares Adorable PIC Of Traveling With Her And Ryan Gosling's Daughter's Stuffed Animals

Eva Mendes, a well-known actress and businesswoman, recently gave fans a glimpse of her family life. On August 20, the actress shared a moment related to her daughter on Gram that highlights her role as a mom. Mendes shared a funny moment from a recent trip with her daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8.

In her post, she showed off how their stuffed animals have become an essential part of their travel routine. She shared a selfie with a couple of them while she was in flight. Let’s take a closer look at this heartwarming incident and learn more about Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s daughters.

A travel must-have: Stuffed animals

Eva Mendes took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her holding onto her daughters’ stuffed animals while flying. She humorously wrote that these stuffed toys have become a significant part of her carry-on luggage. Mendes wrote, “Sooooo I guess they're a significant part of my carry-on now? Is this the new norm?”

Also, she mentioned in her post, that only three of the six stuffed animals made the trip, laughing about how they initially planned to bring twelve. Menders added, “Btw, these are only 3 of the 6 that traveled with us. But at least I talked them down from 12.” This caption of Mendes shows how much her daughters love their stuffed toys.

Mendes and Gosling like to keep things private

Mendes and her partner, Ryan Gosling, usually keep their family life private. However, earlier this month, they made a rare public appearance together at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The couple attended the dressage individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles and the women’s uneven bars final.

Their daughters Esmeralda and Amada also joined them for a day of gymnastics. Mendes shared her gratitude on Instagram for the media’s decision to avoid showing her children’s faces. She appreciated that the media blurred her daughters’ faces and did not focus on them, noting, “I love @nbcolympics didn’t cut away to the kids! And most sites blurred their faces so Mama Bear is happy about that.”

Family life and privacy

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They are known for being very private about their personal lives. Since welcoming their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, they have largely kept their family life out of the public eye. Mendes once spoke about her wish to maintain privacy for her kids.

She said, "have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life." Also, in a PEOPLE interview, she mentioned that it was the earliest decision that the parents ever made.

Kids unimpressed reactions

Gosling also once mentioned with PEOPLE that his kids didn’t find Mendes’ role on the popular children’s show Bluey exciting. “They don’t care,” he said. He added that when Mendes voiced a yoga instructor on the show, their daughters were not interested and even asked to skip that part.

Gosling also mentioned that his role in Barbie was partly influenced by his daughters’ interests. He revealed that their disinterest in Ken’s character motivated him to take on the role and work on the film’s iconic song, I’m Just Ken.

And, despite being A-list celebrities, Mendes and Gosling prefer to keep their family life private. They have shared very little about their personal lives. Mendes’ Instagram post about traveling with daughters’ stuffed toys is one rare glimpse of their family dynamics.

