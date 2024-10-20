'Pinnacle Of The Power Of...': Josh Brolin Lauds MCU Costar Robert Downey Jr's Sobriety Journey Amid McNeal Reunion

Josh Brolin recently showered praise on his longtime friend Robert Downey Jr. at the McNeal Broadway show, the latest of Downey’s ventures. On October 18, Brolin took to Instagram to praise Downey's performance. He also took a moment to acknowledge how far the Iron Man actor has come in his sobriety journey.

The Avengers: Infinity War star celebrated the "astounding" performance of his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City. Downey Jr. plays the protagonist, Jacob McNeal, a writer grappling with an unhealthy fascination with AI, a son he's not close to, and a new book.

Brolin, 56, shared a picture with Downey Jr., 59, and some others after the show, including video game creator Donald Mustard and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. In a very warm tone, Brolin praised Downey’s “astounding” performance while acknowledging the struggles he has faced in his fight against addiction.

He wrote, "Thanks, Downey, for continuing to find the most soul-challenging roads in sobriety. You are a pinnacle of the power of example of how to ultimately best live what this life can provide. Love you, pal."

The duo's last collaboration was in Avengers: Endgame (2019). They also shared the screen in other Avengers films, Infinity War (2018) and Age of Ultron (2015), where they both featured in several memorable scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Downey Jr. cemented himself as Iron Man in the MCU, Brolin took on the role of Thanos.

Meanwhile, Downey made his Broadway debut in McNeal on September 30. The show is directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and is adapted from the novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar. The play has garnered significant attention, with other celebrities, such as Johnny Depp, complimenting Downey’s efforts. Depp shared his admiration for the role after watching the performance in early October this year.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took to Instagram to praise Downey Jr., saying, "Most fortunate to witness my dear, brilliant friend Bob Downey and the superb cast of ‘McNeal’ last night," while encouraging his followers to see the play.

Robert Downey Jr.'s McNeal will be staged at the Lincoln Center Theater until November 24.

