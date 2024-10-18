Tom Holland Reveals His Future Wish For MCU's Miles Morales And It Involves A Robert Downey Jr Connection; DEETS

Tom Holland has revealed that he would love to incorporate Miles Morales into the Spider-Man universe in the MCU. As he is all set to reprise his role in the eagerly awaited Spider-Man 4, Holland has read the script and is extremely pleased with it. Even though the focus is on Peter Parker, he is more concerned about the future and the potential for another Spider-Man to enter his timeline.

Speaking about it on the Rich Roll podcast, Holland reminisced about his early memories of joining the comic book movie giant when he made his Spider-Man debut at the age of 20 in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The movie was studded with key players of the MCU, including some of the original Avengers, such as Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chirs Evans.

Tom recalled being guided and supported by Robert Downey Jr. on important aspects, such as advocating for his lines, as he was just starting his career. Downey was insistent about Holland getting lines in their scenes. At this point, Holland's Spider-Man franchise has become the most successful series of the character ever produced, earning him global fame and critical recognition.

Holland now wants to be that same voice and mentor, like the Iron Man star was for him, to some other younger actor—especially the one who plays Miles Morales, if he’s ever featured in the MCU. In the clearest terms, Tom said, "If I'd be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I'd love to do for a young kid what Downey did for me."

Holland talked about the time of his debut and how terrified he was acting in front of someone like Iron Man himself, i.e., Robert Downey Jr. He described Downey’s kindness off-set, narrating how Downey was adamant that most of Holland’s takes were used in the final version of the Russo brothers' film.

Inspired by Downey, Holland, now 28, hopes to act as a role model to a younger actor, specifically if Miles Morales is brought into the MCU. Speaking with Esquire Middle East in February 2022, he said, "If I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven't passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character."

Tom Holland has decided to pass the torch of Spider-Man before he hits 30, which will most likely be to a new character like Miles Morales. Spider-Man 4 is set to arrive in theaters in 2026.

