‘Potion-O’Clock’: Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Khai Preparing For Halloween; Take A Look

Gigi Hadid sure knows how to manage mommy duties like a pro! The supermodel offered fans a rare look at life with 4-year-old daughter Khai on October 5, when she shared a photo to Instagram of her only child taking part in a Halloween pastime. In Hadid's picture on her Instagram Stories, her kid can be seen above as she sits at a table making a festive "potion."

Amidst a backdrop of pumpkins and gourds, Khai was photographed in cozy seasonal pajamas, mixing various ingredients to create a festive concoction just in time for Halloween. "Weekend," Hadid captioned the photo. "Potion-o' clock."

Hadid shares Khai with ex-partner Zyan Malik. This post came after Gigi and Zayn celebrated baby Khai's 4th birthday.

Malik celebrated their daughter's birthday last month, reflecting on how her birth made him "the man I am today" in a heartfelt Instagram caption. Similarly, Hadid also took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture of the little one.

"4 years of YOU," Hadid wrote over another."Happy birthday mama's Angel!" she wrote. Malik and Hadid are relatively private about raising Khai, but they have shared glimpses into their lives as parents over the years.

Her name, Khai, is of Arabic origin, meaning "crowned," which holds significance for both parents. Moreover, she has often been described as a mix of her parents, with features resembling both Gigi's striking looks and Zayn's distinct traits.

As for Zyan and Gigi, the duo sparked romance rumors in November 2015 when they stepped out together at an American Music Awards afterparty. Soon after, they started dating and made their relationship public when Gigi Hadid appeared in Zyan's hit track Pillowtalk in 2016.

However, the duo reportedly split because of tensions between Zayn and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. An incident involving Yolanda led to speculation about Zayn's behavior, with Yolanda allegedly considering filing a police report after a confrontation. Zayn publicly denied these allegations, describing them as false, as per PEOPLE.

