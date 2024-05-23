Prince William Alludes To Son Prince George Following In His Steps In The Future; Deets Inside

Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge, William, hinted that his son Prince George might follow an aerial career path like him and Prince Harry. On May 21, at a Buckingham Palace garden party, William spoke about his eldest son. The event was hosted with the help of Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall. William and Kate Middleton have three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. William's comment came while Princess Kate was out of the spotlight receiving cancer treatment.

Prince William told Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey from RAF Coningsby that Prince George would love to visit because he might become a pilot, according to Hello! This comment follows George's excitement during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford last summer. In July 2023, William and Kate took their children to the air show, where George and Louis were particularly thrilled by the experience

Prince George identified plane parts at the 2016 air debut show

Prince George first attended the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2016 at age 2 ½, where he could already identify parts of planes. Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE, "His father must have told him about helicopters because he kept saying tail rotor. It was impressive to see his technical knowledge so early!"

Prince William and Princess Kate have a strong connection to the RAF, with family members who are pilots. William served as an RAF Search and Rescue pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales, from 2010 to 2013. Both hold various RAF-related positions. In August 2023, King Charles appointed William as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley and Kate as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby.

The appointment was meaningful for Princess Kate because her grandfather served in the British Air Force and reportedly worked with Prince Philip. Captain Peter Middleton co-piloted with Prince Philip on a 1962 South America tour, Hello! reported.

Prince George’s uncle, Prince Harry , served as an Apache helicopter pilot during his two tours in Afghanistan.

Highlights into Prince Harry’s military service and Invictus games

Invictus Games participant speaks for the IG family in thanking Prince Harry for everything he's doing for the military community. And thanking Meghan for supporting her husband.#InvictusGames pic.twitter.com/DINLg151a9 — D.B.🌸 (@DBrown99944) April 29, 2024

In January, Prince Harry received the Legend of Aviation Award for his aviation contributions and support for military charities. The event organizers praised Harry as a British Army veteran and pilot with 10 years of military service. He conducted training missions in the US, UK, and Australia, as well as combat missions in Afghanistan, saving lives. Additionally, he created the Invictus Games for wounded veterans globally.

Prince George’s grandfather, King Charles , is a qualified RAF pilot who also served in the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force in the 1970s. He started his flying lessons with Squadron Leader Philip Penney while studying at Cambridge University.

