Throwback: When Ryan Reynolds Revealed Using THIS Acting Technique To Get Over Past Relationships

Ryan Reynolds is known for his amusing humor and acting prowess, which he employed even in his dating life. However, for Reynolds, breaking up was different. He would tear up on demand.

In an old interview on Conan, Reynolds said that he used this trick to break up with girls. “I can fake cry, which is actually a very evil thing to be able to do. I can make the tears come out,” he confessed. “When I was a younger guy with less scruples, I may have broken up with a couple of girls using that little one.” This made him appear sympathetic and eased the breakup.

Reynolds dated several well-known women prior to marrying Blake Lively. Some of his early romances included actress Melissa Joan Hart as well as singer Alanis Morissette. In the 90s, there were short affairs between him and actresses Kristen Johnson and Traylor Howard. One of his most recognized relationships, though, was with Scarlett Johansson. They started their relationship in 2007, got married in 2008, and divorced in 2011 without giving any explanation for their separation reasons.

On marrying again, Reynolds once mentioned, “I don’t think I want to get married again. Any kind of crisis can be good. It wakes you up. I gotta say, I’m a different person than I was six months ago.” Reynolds’ last famous relationship before Lively was with actress Charlize Theron.

Reynolds met Lively while filming Green Lantern. They were friends first, and they even went on a double date with other people present there. According to Reynolds, friendship formed a strong base upon which their love story grew over time. “That was the most awkward date because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he remembers. “It was weird at first but we were buddies for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship is to start as friends.”

In 2012, they tied the knot and have four children. Reynolds has shared why he believes their marriage works so well. He also likened it to his friendship with Hugh Jackman. He says that he thinks the secret sauce to a long-lasting Hollywood friendship is not too dissimilar to having a partner or a marriage.

He continues, “I am genuinely rooting for you all the time. I want you to win. It’s the same way I feel about Blake. As I’m rooting for her, I know she’s rooting for me, and it’s why we’re so connected.” Reynolds and Lively still have a strong relationship based on respect and friendship, which shows what a good partnership should be like.

