'Really Important Person': Michael J Fox Showers Praises On Taylor Swift And Ryan Reynolds

2023 saw Taylor Swift at her zenith as she was named the TIME Person of the Year and she became the first entertainer to receive the title. Apart from that, her Eras Tour grossed over 1 billion USD on a single tour. She publicly confirmed her relationship with Trevis Kelce. And, 2024 is even getting more good news as she has earned the tag of a billionaire, that too the first artist to achieve that status, solely on the basis of her music. She has millions and millions of Swifties all over the world and seems like one big name has been added to the list as Michael J. Fox, the iconic actor in Hollywood, author and advocate has poured huge praise on Taylor Swift.

Michael J Fox Praises Taylor Swift And Calls Her An "important person"

In a new interview with PEOPLE for the magazine's 50th-anniversary issue, Michael J Fox, the Back to the Future actor hails Taylor Swift. Gushing over her. the Stuart Little actor said:

"I think she's going to be a really important person. I think she moves economies, she changes the way the world works, and that's amazing."

He also praised the pop icon for her public comments on different issues and highlighted her influence. Since 2018, Swift has been actively speaking to her fanbase on multiple issues of voting rights, emphasizing how important it is to do voter registration.

This praise came after Courtney Love criticized Swift as she told the UK's Evening Standard, “It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliche.”

“Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same,” she shared.

“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” the guitarist added.

Love her or deny that, but one just can’t so directly say that Swift is not an important person, at least considering her present influence.

Ryan Reynolds also Received Good Words From Michael J Fox

Fox has also said some very high-praising words for Ryan Reynolds, who is coming to rule the box office with Deadpool & Wolverine along with Hugh Jackman.

Fox stated, “I think Ryan Reynolds could be a really important person. He's so smart, he's so talented. He knows how to leverage things and make them succeed in other areas."

Fox also described Reynolds as "a very philanthropic person." I think he's positioned to really do amazing things," he added.

Speaking on how nowadays Hollywood notables including Swift and Reynolds make such an impact, he said:

"What is it about Ryan Reynolds that everything he touches is gold? What is it about people in my position that get involved in causes and have success and progress? You just show up and do it. And you don't worry about what everybody thinks, what everybody says, or what you get out of that."

However, Fox joked saying "Ryan is going to be real upset about the title."

"God forbid I should put more weight on him, but I think he's positioned to really do amazing things," he concluded.

Swift is gearing up to release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. The album will be the pop star’s first album of new material since October 2022’s Midnights. And Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool & Wolverine will hit the theaters on July 26 this year.

