When Will Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Hit Theatres? Find Out As Film Gets New Release Date

Blake Lively’s film It Ends with Us has an official release date. The film is based on Collen Hoover’s famous book of the same name. In the movie, Blake is playing the role of Lily Bloom. The cast of the movie also includes Justin Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar.

The movie initially received a lot of resistance from the fans for the casting and wardrobe choices. Fans eventually got on board after author Collen Hoover issued a statement. Here’s everything we know about the film’s release.

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us release date

Blake Lively is set to take on the role of Lily Bloom in her upcoming film. The official release date for the film has been announced as August 9 2024 after much anticipation. The film’s release has been postponed several times, it was initially supposed to be released on February 9 which was later pushed to June 21.

Blake is also the executive producer of the film. Justin Baldoni, best known for his work in Jane the Virgin, is playing the role of Ryle Kincaid. Justin also serves as the director of the movie. The role of Atlas Corrigan is played by Brandon Sklenar while Alex Neustaedter is cast to play young Atlas and Isabela Ferrer has been roped in to play a young Lily.

The filming for the movie was in full swing in May 2023 but it was forced to shut down due to the writer’s strike. The crew started filming again at the start of 2024. Speaking about the storyline, the film’s official synopsis reads, "Lily Bloom thinks she's found the love of her life in Ryle Kincaid. However, after a troubling incident of abuse reminds her of her dark past, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. Further complicating things is the return of her first love into her life: a man who she took in many years prior when he was homeless.”

Why did It Ends With Us face backlash?

The movie faced backlash from fans even before the filming commenced. Fans didn't like it when the official cast was revealed. They pointed out that Blake and Lively were too old to play the role of Justin and Ryle. Colleen Hoover had to come out and defend the casting choices by pointing out the inconsistencies in her book and stating that it was “her fault.”

The author spoke to Today regarding her writing and explained how she messed up. “Back when I wrote It Ends With Us, the new adult was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young,” the writer justified. She then expanded on how while writing the book she did not realize that neurosurgeons went to school for a significant number of years. She added, "There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon.” Hoover explained how when the movie was being made she realized that the characters had to be “aged out” to make the story more realistic. She acknowledged that she “messed up” and it was her fault

