‘Pulling Up to My Own Funeral’: Shawn Mendes Jokes About His Grand MTV VMAs Entrance

Shawn Mendes joked on social media about his performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, saying he was "pulling up to my own funeral." The 26-year-old singer shared this quip on Wednesday, September 11, ahead of the awards show, teasing his appearance with two photos of his outfit.

Mendes was dressed in a black suit and a black button-down shirt, holding a guitar and smiling into the distance. His post was accompanied by Elvis Presley's classic, Can't Help Falling in Love, which added a sense of humor to his special night.

Mendes performed at the awards show, which was held at UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. Several well-known celebrities walked the red carpet at the event.

Sabrina Carpenter, Mendes' rumored ex-girlfriend, and Camila Cabello, his on-and-off girlfriend, were also present. Mendes and Cabello, who have a history of dating, chose an all-black theme. Cabello wore a gothic one-shouldered gown adorned with cross necklaces, while Mendes kept his look sleek in a black suit.

Carpenter, on the other hand, wore a strapless white gown with silver beading, which stood out among her peers' black attire. Given their complicated romantic histories, the fact that all three celebrities were present at the same event fueled speculation about an awkward encounter.

Mendes and Cabello's relationship has been on-and-off since their 2019 hit collaboration, Señorita. They announced their split in 2021, after dating for more than two years. Following their split, the former Fifth Harmony member took to social media, writing that they have decided to end their romantic relationship, but their love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

Advertisement

Despite this, rumors of reconciliation arose after Mendes and Cabello were spotted together at Coachella in April 2023 and later at the Copa América final. However, a source confirmed they were not reconciled, describing their relationship as strictly platonic.

During their separation, Mendes was linked to Sabrina Carpenter. They were spotted together at Miley Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation album release party in March 2023, but Mendes later denied they were dating.

Carpenter's most recent album, Short n' Sweet, contains songs that appear to reference her rumored relationship with Mendes and his on-again, off-again relationship with Cabello. Songs like Taste, Dumb and Poetic, and Coincidence appear to address the love triangle, with lyrics referencing Mendes and Cabello.

Cabello responded by releasing the song Can Friends Kiss? as part of the deluxe version of her album C, XOXO, on September 6. The song's lyrics, “I don’t like your new girl; she don’t move me / When you talk about her, I get moody,” appear to address the ongoing speculation and her feelings about Carpenter.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2024: Sabrina Carpenter Recreates Viral Britney Spears Onstage With ‘Out-Of-The-World’ Twist