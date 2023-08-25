'She was visibly just disgusted': When Millie Bobby Brown 'burst into tears' after seeing Jamie Campbell as Vecna

The highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things has had fans buzzing with excitement, and a recent revelation from Jamie Campbell Bower, one of the stars of the show, has added another layer of intrigue. In an interview with Variety in July 2022, Bower shared a touching and surprising behind-the-scenes moment involving his co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series. The interaction revolves around Bower's character Vecna, the main antagonist of the fourth season, and Brown's visceral reaction upon seeing him transform into full Vecna makeup and prosthetics.

Millie Bobby Brown's tearful reaction

As Jamie Campbell Bower delved into the details of filming Stranger Things season 4, he disclosed a captivating anecdote about Millie Bobby Brown's emotional response to his character Vecna. Bower recounted the moment with a mix of admiration and amusement, highlighting the genuine and unrestrained nature of Brown's reaction. He explained that Brown was placed in a deliberately vulnerable position, tied up and awaiting her encounter with Vecna. Bower's description of the event as "electric" speaks volumes about the intensity of the moment.

I walked up to her as Vecna and she burst into tears. She wouldn't look at me and she was visibly just disgusted by the whole thing, Bower recalled. The rawness of Brown's emotions underscores her commitment to her character and the show's immersive storytelling. The contrast between the fantastical world of Stranger Things and the real emotions it elicits in its cast is a testament to the power of acting and the show's ability to resonate deeply.

Millie, a child-like presence

Jamie Campbell Bower also provided insight into Millie Bobby Brown's approach to her role as Eleven. He praised her for being "so receptive and honest and open and child-like" in her portrayal of the enigmatic character. This quality, according to Bower, contributes to the genuine fear and terror she expresses when faced with situations meant to evoke those emotions. Brown's ability to tap into her character's vulnerability adds authenticity to her performance and enhances the viewing experience.

The true identity

Amidst the intensity of the moment, Jamie Campbell Bower revealed an intriguing detail that adds a touch of familiarity to the story. Brown's realization that the imposing Vecna was portrayed by Bower himself came not through visual recognition but through the olfactory sense. Bower recounted that Brown identified him when she detected the scent of his cigarettes, demonstrating the intricacies of human perception and the unique ways in which individuals recognize one another.

Behind the scenes

In a video shared on the official "Stranger Things" Instagram account, the intricate process of applying prosthetics to Jamie Campbell Bower for his role as Vecna was showcased. The transformation, orchestrated by the show's prosthetic makeup designer Barrie Gower, was a labor-intensive endeavor. Bower revealed that the application process took approximately seven and a half hours, with an additional hour required for removal at the end of the day. This glimpse into the meticulous work behind the scenes adds to the appreciation of the show's production value.

