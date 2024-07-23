Did Simpsons Predict Kamala Harris' Presidential Run? Show's Writer Comments

In Bart to the Future, an episode from Season 11 of The Simpsons, the show imagined the future's first female president as Lisa Simpson. Viewers have noted that Lisa bears a resemblance to Kamala Harris, especially after Harris became Vice President in 2021. Jean highlighted this comparison on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday by sharing a side-by-side image of Lisa and Harris wearing identical outfits.

“@TheSimpsons ‘prediction’ I’m proud to be a part of,” he wrote.

Simpsons’ blazer twins and Biden’s 2024 exit

This parallel is quite amusing, as both characters resemble Kamala Harris, particularly in their purple blazers and pearls. Al Jean pointed out this resemblance in a post made on July 21, the same day Joe Biden announced his decision not to run for president in 2024. In his announcement, Biden expressed support for Kamala Harris's candidacy for the presidential nomination. He thanked his wife, children, Harris, and the American people, reaffirming his faith in America and emphasizing that the nation's strength lies in its unity and collective action.

"I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work,” his statement read, in part. “And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."

He continued: "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Astonishingly, The Simpsons has been giving hints for future events, hailing from Richard Branson’s space company to the MAGA insurrection on January 6 to Cypress Hill’s recent performance with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Matt Selman on Simpsons’ strategy: Reinventing with purpose and emotion

In a 2022 interview with Matt Selman, the show’s executive producer and showrunner, he mentioned that while there is a strategy behind these forecasts, the biggest challenge is reinventing the show. Selman noted that while Springfield offers a unique lens to explore various subjects, the series also emphasizes the need for positive change in the world.

"Luckily, the world keeps delivering things that need reflecting in the Springfield mirror. So that's a thank-you to the world, but also the world needs to do better," he explained to the outlet. "I don't have any problem with repeating an emotional dynamic. There are only so many emotional dynamics, like when we have a table read where Lisa and Marge fight about a charity they co-founded, but Lisa and Marge have had plenty of fights before."

Selman stressed that it is perfectly fine to reiterate emotional scripts, such as Lisa and Marge's second conflict associated with charity, as there are not many stories to tell when it comes to emotion. It is always important to consider the goal of telling a story, which in this case is to come up with new ways of looking at global issues or relations.

"You can't cross off emotional family storytelling just because you've told those emotional family stories before,” Selman added. “But you have to have something new to say about the outside world or a new facet of the relationship to explore that's more specific and more interesting."

You can catch the show on Disney+ and Hulu.

