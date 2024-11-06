‘She's Been Amazing’: Prince William Praises Kate Middleton For Her Strength Amid Cancer Journey

Prince William has publicly praised his wife, Kate Middleton, for her strength throughout her ongoing cancer treatment. Speaking to British broadcasters on Wednesday, Nov. 6, ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in Cape Town, South Africa, the Prince of Wales shared a heartfelt update on Kate's progress. The couple, who have been facing a challenging year, are currently apart, with Kate remaining at home in Windsor with their children.

During the interview, Prince William shared that his wife was doing really well following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. "She's doing really well thanks," he said. "And hopefully, she is watching tonight. So cheering me on."

Kate, who began her chemotherapy treatment in February, announced the completion of her treatment in September. "She's been amazing this whole year," he added. "I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success."

Kate Middleton's journey has been both challenging and inspiring, and her strength has been evident in the way she has continued to support her family and fulfill her royal duties.

In between her treatments, she made two notable public appearances, including at Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July. She has also been involved in several events after announcing that her chemotherapy had ended.

At home in Windsor, Kate is surrounded by their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6. The couple has remained committed to spending time with their children and supporting one another.

Prince William shared that he hoped his children were watching his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, he was proud of what he and his team are trying to achieve for the planet.

He said he brought the children along that journey and he hoped they are watching and they are proud of kind of what they are trying to do here, which is to really galvanize that energy, that enthusiasm to make a real impact.

William also mentioned a sweet gesture from his daughter, Charlotte, who created a friendship bracelet for him. “Well, this is a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for,” he said. He added that she gave it to him when he came away, so he promised that he would wear it and try not to lose it while he was out there.

