'She’s probably the only person who can': Taylor Swift's potential presidential run discussed by ex-Trump staffer

This is not the first time that a singer or pop culture icon's name has been taken in a political context. A few years back, Kanye West was the one to pitch himself for the American Presidency. And now, Taylor Swift's name is popping up in the same league. It was this week that Alyssa Farah Griffin, Donald Trump's ex-staffer claimed that Swift is the only one who can join the race and win against all odds, as per the Los Angeles Times. Here is what her statement is all about.

Taylor Swift pitched for the Presidency

Amid her succeeding Eras tour and rumored relationship with Travis Kelce, there is a suggestion that has come Swift's way. Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin. Griffin, who previously worked for Donald Trump, proposed the idea that Taylor Swift should run for president in 2024 during a recent episode of The View.

Griffin's tongue-in-cheek proposal came as she discussed the widespread admiration for Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Amid the conversation, politics entered the fray, and Griffin humorously suggested that if Trump looked poised for victory, Swift should enter the race to take him on.

Griffin playfully remarked that Swift might be the only person capable of defeating the former president. “This ends in one way; we are all Taylor Swift fans, and to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s gonna win, she’s just gonna need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all, because she’s probably the only person who can!” Griffin said on the mention of the presidency.

Taylor Swift's influence

Taylor certainly has one of the biggest fandoms around her. And it evident when she made a post about National Voter Registration Day in September, she encouraged her 272 million Instagram followers to register to vote. This led to a significant increase in voter registrations, including a remarkable 115% surge in registrations among 18-year-olds, according to Vote.org. It will be interesting to see if Taylor is ever going to take a political route. All updates on this will be mentioned right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

