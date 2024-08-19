Michelle Monaghan has been part of star-studded ensembles before. Most recently, she appeared alongside Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, and Bobby Cannavale in Ti West's MaXXXine, and her next small-screen role will feature Vince Vaughn, Rob Delaney, and Jodie Turner-Smith in Apple TV+'s Bad Monkey. Golden Globe-nominated actress Kerry Washington has added her name to HBO's White Lotus call sheet for its upcoming third season.

Jason Isaacs of the Harry Potter franchise, Carrie Coon of The Gilded Age, and Walton Goggins of The Righteous Gemstones are all part of the dynamic ensemble. Because of this, it shouldn't be surprising that when asked which cast members exceeded her expectations, she was eager to share their experience with others. Immediately, Monaghan replied, "Parker Posey".

Yes, that's right. The indie queen of the '90s. She is known for her roles in classic films like Dazed and Confused, The Daytrippers, Clockwatchers, and Scream 3, as well as her collaborations with Christopher Guest. In Monaghan's words, Posey is "the queen of our lives, like all of our dreams."

As Monaghan shared about her experience working with the renowned performer,“She does not disappoint. I got to live with Parker Posey, so I have such a soft spot for that woman. She’s so ethereal and yet grounded and eccentric and so talented.”

It is not yet clear how their characters will relate to one another in the next installment of the anthology series, although they may have been roommates during filming of The White Lotus. The last two seasons have shown that no matter how much money guests have in their bank accounts, fatal accidents are drawn to the resort like magnets.

Monaghan, Posey, and the rest of the award-winning cast will deliver another stunning season of the award-winning series, regardless of their fates. Watch The White Lotus' first two seasons on Max now.

