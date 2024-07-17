'Shocked And Appalled': Anthony Hopkins Reacts To Donald Trump's Hannibal Lecter Obsession

Anthony Hopkins is a highly productive Hollywood actor appreciated for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs which earned him an Oscar in 1992. Over three decades later, this part has been his most significant portrayal and one that continues to be cherished.

Trump’s controversial comment

Lecter was never free of controversies during Donald Trump's presidency and campaign. Trump hailed the character during a rally, saying, “The late, great Hannibal Lecter! He's a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend over for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me, I'm about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. 'I'm about to have a friend for dinner.' But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations, the late, great Hannibal Lecter..” This statement by Donald Trump confused a lot of people.

Hopkins’ reaction

When Hopkins learned about Trump’s comments from Deadline during an interview, he was stunned and laughed it off at the same time. “As if he is real?” He began mocking while laughing out loud, “I didn't know that. Hannibal, that's a long time ago that movie. God, that was over 30 years ago. I'm shocked and appalled what you've told me about Trump.”

Hopkins' new role and comparisons to Biden

Hopkins also discussed his role in Roland Emmerich's upcoming TV series, Those About to Die, where he plays Vespasian. When asked if there are any similarities between Vespasian and President Joe Biden, Hopkins refuted such claims. According to him, Vespasian being vague and forgetful in his depiction had everything to do with the script.

He said he never bothered looking up anything about Vespasian because he thought it was a waste of time. What he finds is that this guy has got two kids who are fidgety like all young children are when they’re growing up together. He adds, “You’re got to be really strong and I’m going save this mess with you.”

The undeniable legacy of Anthony Hopkins

Hopkins is still one of the most respected actors in Hollywood despite being 86 years old. The great director Richard Attenborough once called him the best screen actor of his generation. Hopkins, though old, remains active in movies.

Reflecting on his career, he said that he is grateful to be in show business and film making again. He says, “I’m 86 and I wake up in the morning and go 'oh, I’m still here.' I have a sense of mischief about it.” Hopkins is thankful for his long lasting career and the liberty he enjoys even today.

