Somewhere Quiet: Plot, Cast, How To Watch, And More Details Explored

The psychological thriller movie Somewhere Quiet debuted well at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, 2023, and on February 2, 2024, it was released in theaters all around the US and the UK. Since its premiere, critics have largely given the film positive reviews.

The film currently has a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on reviews from more than ten critics. One reviewer referred to it as "a tightly crafted exercise in the art of seething," while another called it "a meticulously constructed thriller."

Critics have also praised Micheál Neeson, Jennifer Kim, Kentucker Audley, and Marin Ireland for their outstanding performances in Somewhere Quiet.

The cast list for Somewhere Quiet

Jennifer Kim portraying Meg Rhoads

In the movie Somewhere Quiet, Jennifer Kim portrays Meg Rhoads, a married lady who was recently abducted. Meg Rhoads is working towards getting over the psychological pain she had as a result of the incident. But when she stays at her husband's family's house, things get worse.

If you don't think Jennifer is in the movie, you could remember her from earlier roles in Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), and The Bourne Legacy (2012).

Kentucker Audley as Scott Whitman

In the film, Meg's husband, Scott Whitman, is portrayed by Kentucker Audley. He's the one who suggests that Meg move in with his family while she heals from the kidnapping drama.

Actor Kentucky Audley is well-known in Hollywood. Over the course of his long career, he has acted in films like Strawberry Mansion (2021), The Sacrament (2013), and Sun Don't Shine (2012).

Advertisement

Marin Ireland as Madelin Whitman

The character Madelin Whitman, portrayed by Marin Ireland, is Scott's cousin who one day unexpectedly visits his family home. Meg uncovers details of her husband's life that she was unaware of before her arrival, which upends everything for both Scott and Meg.

Marin Ireland may be familiar to you from the Netflix shows The Umbrella Academy (2020–present), The Irishman (2019), and The Dark and the Wicked (2020).

Micheál Richardson as Joe

In the movie Somewhere Quiet, Michael Richardson (formerly known as Neeson) plays Joe, a man who lives near Scott's family home. He plays a minor role, but he leaves an impression on the audience. He may be familiar with the films Made in Italy (2020), Vox Lux (2018), or Cold Pursuit (2019).

Where to stream Somewhere Quiet?

There are numerous streaming platforms available worldwide for Somewhere Quiet. These mainly include Hulu, Apple TV+, Fandango at Home, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play Movies.

Advertisement

While you only need a subscription to watch the movie on some of these platforms, some platforms will require you to pay extra fees. These consist of the money paid to the streaming service for both renting as well as buying the movie.

ALSO READ: James Bond Watch Order: How To Watch Movies In Chronological Order