Allegations Of 'Toxic Behavior' Against Umbrella Academy Creator Steve Blackman Explored

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

The Umbrella Academy is one of the well-known shows on Netflix. The show has been getting a lot of attention lately due to the allegations against its showrunner, Steve Blackman. The allegations are made by multiple people who were writers and support staffers. Read ahead to know what allegations were made against the creator of the series.

What did Steve Blackman do?

As reported by Rolling Stone, 12 former writers and support staffers who worked on all four seasons of the series, have recounted their experience of working on the show as one of the hardest periods of their careers.

According to the report, people who have made allegations wish to remain anonymous. They claimed that he created a hostile work environment. It was also alleged that the showrunner would use the written material but did not credit the person who had written it.

He allegedly fired a female writer because she got pregnant. He also allegedly fired an assistant because they accidentally got his medical information after his visit to the pharmacy.

As per the January 2023’s HR complaint, Blackman allegedly had, “toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behavior.”

The claims also include him pitting the staffers against each other, fostering a climate of mistrust and fear. He also allegedly made sexist, homophobic, and transphobic comments as well. A male writer shared that the show creator would also make comments on their bodies.

A writer and an actress made two additional complaints against him. An individual said to the outlet, “one of the worst jobs I've ever had in my life.”

Steve Blackman’s spokesperson denies allegations made against him

Ultimately, Blackman was cleared from the allegations by the show’s production. However, many who made allegations said they were never contacted to discuss their experiences. The HR report stated that "it was more likely than not that Steve made inappropriate and unprofessional remarks (about the staff members)." The HR report said that Blackman used language which was "foul and derogatory" and mentioned the company would take "appropriate steps to address these findings with Steve."

A spokesperson for the showrunner stated that Blackman oversaw thousands of crew members, actors, and writers for over six years and four seasons, during which time The Umbrella Academy developed into a beloved television series with a devoted fanbase, enthralling stories and dedicated staff that made it all possible.

The spokesperson added, “These allegations from a handful of disgruntled employees are completely false and outrageous, and in no way reflect the collaborative, respectful, and successful working environment Mr Blackman has cultivated."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

