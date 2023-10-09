'Spent more time...': When Walker Scobell opened up about being obsessed with his co-star Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool

In the world of cinema, admiration for a co-star's work can take various forms, but for young actor Walker Scobell, his affection for Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool knows no bounds. In a recent revelation, Scobell opened up about his obsession with the iconic antihero, providing a glimpse into his unique bond with Reynolds.

Scobell, talking about his envisioned plan for his acting career on TODAY shared, “I was expecting to work on a bunch of little parts then to work up myself to the big parts because I originally swore to be an Avenger. But this is pretty close to the Avenger role.”

Walker Scobell, the budding talent who plays the younger version of Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, didn't shy away from expressing his love for Deadpool. Though initially acting adamant to recognise the character, the young actor shared he had watched the Deadpool movie quite some time. “For legal reasons,” though the young star refrained from sharing the exact number. But Scobell hinted that this number is pretty by stating, “I think I have spent more time watching Deadpool than I have been outside.”

Ryan Reynolds gave a glimpse at Walker Scobell's Deadpool Enthusiasm

Ryan Reynolds, the star known for bringing Deadpool to life on the big screen, didn't miss the opportunity to share his young co-star’s love for Deadpool. He shared a video on social media where Scobell, seated behind him on the set of The Adam Project, flawlessly recites a monologue from Deadpool 2. The monologue in question includes a fair share of expletives and is definitely NSFW, making Scobell's recitation all the more impressive.

Reynolds captioned the video, "This innocent young boy plays 12-year-old me in my upcoming Netflix film. And because he takes his job seriously, the role required significant research. No matter what, he’s WAY too young to know this monologue by heart. #Precious #TheAdamProject."

Reynolds' astonishment at Scobell's ability to recite every syllable, even the obscure lines, highlights not only the young actor's interest in Deadpool but also his immense talent in acting. Reynolds on the other hand will make his superhero comeback with his confirmed third installment of the Deadpool series.

