‘I've been having a ton of time..’: When Ryan Reynolds joked that Blake Lively was filling for divorce

In the world of Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively , humor and playful banter are key ingredients of their relationship. Back in 2018, during a panel discussion at San Diego’s Comic-Con, Ryan Reynolds made a joke that had fans and media outlets buzzing. The Deadpool actor, known for his quick wit and sense of humor, took the opportunity to tease his wife, Blake Lively, in a way that only their fans could truly appreciate.

A playful divorce joke

It all began when Blake Lively was working overseas, filming the thriller The Rhythm Section in Spain and Ireland. Ryan Reynolds, tasked with looking after their two young children in her absence, couldn't resist making light of the situation. He quipped, "My wife's been shooting a film overseas so I've been having a ton of time to pretend like I'm watching the kids. She's probably filing [divorce] papers as we speak."

It's important to note that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a tradition of good-natured teasing and trolling each other on social media. Their humorous exchanges often make headlines and delight their fans. This Comic-Con moment was just one more example of their playful dynamic.

Their shared love for The Handmaid's Tale

Reynolds, the movie enthusiast, shared some insight into how he spent his free time while his wife was away. He mentioned indulging in a "weird movie tour" where he watched every Quentin Tarantino movie. It's a hobby many film buffs can relate to, and it's a testament to Reynolds' playful personality.

Despite the playful divorce comment, Ryan Reynolds made it clear that he and Blake Lively shared a deep love for the TV series The Handmaid's Tale. He mentioned, "Loving Handmaid's Tale. Wishing there were more, we just watched the last one." This shared interest in the dystopian series offered a glimpse into the couple's life beyond the Hollywood spotlight.

In the world of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, humor is the glue that holds their relationship together. The joke about Blake filing for divorce was nothing more than a playful quip, and the couple's love and admiration for each other shine through their banter. This throwback moment from 2019 reminds us that even Hollywood's biggest stars have a fun-loving side that keeps their relationship strong.

