Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Why was the post-credits scene deleted? Producer reveals

Animated superhero film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most talked about films at the moment with fans dissecting every frame and scene. One of the most debated topics of discussion is why the film did not include a post-credits scene. Now, the producer of the film has opened up about a half-complete post-credits sequence that was supposed to be in the film but was deleted, keep reading to know more.

Why was there no post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Chronicling the life of Miles Morales, the second film in the Spider-Verse trilogy series titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on June 2, 2023. The film does not have any post-credits scenes much to the disappointment of the fandom. Producer Phil Lord has now opened up about why this decision was taken and reveals the post-credits scene which was originally supposed to be a part of the film but was never fully completed.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: What is in Miles Morales' fate? Ending EXPLAINED

According to Lord, no post-credits scene they tried to include in the film fit the vision correctly. "Hard to beat where we left off," he told IndieWire. The half-completed post-credits scene which was supposed to be a part of the film involved Spot, played by Jason Schwartzman. The scene reportedly Spot hanging out at a Spidey villain bar but he is not able to get himself a drink because no one notices him. "And then he finally steals the drink for himself and he pours it down and it all leaks out of his holes," Lord revealed.

"He's the dorkiest villain. A great line that Chris [producer] wrote, though, 'Trying to fill a hole in his heart with more holes.' Not a great method," he added. Meanwhile, directors Joaquim dos Santos and Kemp Powers told Collider, "Honestly, I think the one element of it is that the – without spoiling it – the very, very last beat of the film, we had discussed making that post-credits, but then we were just like, 'You know what? This needs to be before the credits.' So it was about which of those several moments in the end."

They further explained, "We explored Miles tied to the punching bag, we talked about that as a post-credit. We talked about Gwen and Peter B. going back, we talked about that being post-credit, but then we ended up settling on what I love, which is this kind of cross-cutting between the plight of all these characters kind of catapulting us into that next film, and knowing that the cavalry is coming for Miles." The third film in the series titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to be released on March 29, 2024.

Advertisement

The official description of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reads, "Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero." Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld voice Spiderman and Gwen Stacy in the recently released film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Unveiling the hidden gems: Easter eggs you might have missed in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’