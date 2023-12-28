Top 5 animated movies to have come out in 2023 featuring Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, and more

In 2023, numerous animated movies emerged, with a rise in 3D animation and various artistic styles. 2D-animated movies also emerged, telling heart-wrenching stories. These films featured coming-of-age stories, friendships and romances, dangerous adventures, and hilarious moments across various genres.

Here are the top 5 animated movies of 2023

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

In 2018, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse showcased stunning animation, humor, and relatable characters. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse which was released on June 2023 builds on this with new characters like Pavitr Prabhakar the Indian Spider-Man and Hobie Brown's Spider-Punk, and continues to develop Miles Morales' relationships with Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker while avoiding clichés like love-interest and mentor stories. Across the Spider-Verse is Hollywood's first two-part animated theatrical event, featuring a thrilling cliffhanger and a thrilling finale. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date is currently unconfirmed. The movie is a milestone for Hollywood animation, making it the best-animated movie of the year, featuring Miles meeting an alternate version of himself and Gwen recruiting old and new Spider-People.

2. Elemental

Pixar tells a heartfelt story in a vivid world of water, earth, and fire through Elemental. Ember Lumen, a Firetown resident, tries to take over her father's shop in Element City, but her plans go awry when she meets Water guy Wade Ripple. Pixar's strength lies in families, not romances. The storyline about Ember's dedication to her family is well-written, and Elemental is a heartwarming film with a beautifully designed setting and characters, showcasing Pixar's ability to create heartwarming stories. Elemental was released on 16 June 2023.

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a fan-friendly adventure where Mario, a plumber, is introduced to a world of talking mushrooms and villainous turtles. He must save his brother and Princess Peach. The movie features cute references to Mario Bros. and Mario Kart games, but it also has a coherent narrative. The characters and world are surprisingly funny, and the animation style effectively captures the Super Mario universe. The animated film was released on 5 April 2023.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a predictable yet entertaining story featuring the dynamic characters of Leo, Raph, Donny, and Mikey. The movie references pop culture like Avengers: Endgame and Attack on Titan, emphasizing the teenage aspect. The story is complemented by stunning animation, blending comic books with 3D graphics. The sequel, Mutant Mayhem 2, is set to release before the first movie was released. The movie was released on 4 August 2023.

5. The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron is a claustrophobic, evocative film that follows protagonist Mahito as he navigates the aftermath of his mother's death and his father's marriage to her younger sister. The film references Miyazaki's past Studio Ghibli films and offers a compelling story of Mahito's love for his aunt as a mother. The Boy and the Heron is an old man’s look back at a life spent crafting intricate worlds. The animated film was released on 14 July 2023.

