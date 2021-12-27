Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kevin Feige says THIS about Iron Man's immense influence on Spidey

*SPOILERS ALERT* Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) whole-hearted transformation into Spider-Man as he understood the genuine meaning of the iconic catchphrase: "With great power comes great responsibility." While Peter is more or less on his own now, there will always be the immense influence of Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who was like a father figure to Parker.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, I asked Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producers; Marvel Head Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures Producer Amy Pascal, whether Tony will always have an everlasting impact on Peter's narrative, going forward, given how Amy has confirmed more Spider-Man movies in the future. Kevin divulged, "Well, I think, Tony Stark was one of MCU Peter's biggest mentors and mentors always stay with us, to a certain extent, but this movie, very much, if you saw in the last Spider-Man movie - [Spider-Man:] Far From Home, is about growth and is about maturity and is about growing up and going beyond your mentor as well." while Pascal agreed, "Right. It really is a rights of passage story for Peter."

Moreover, what's interesting about MCU movies, at large, is how there could be multiple heroes and villains in one storyline but that never comes in the way of staying true to the key narrative. On how they tackle this effortlessly, especially in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Amy explained, "Because, in the beginning, we sit down [points at Kevin] with the writers and the director and talk about what the story is going to be for Peter Parker. Before anything else, we don't say, 'Oh! We're going to have this villain or that villain.' We say, 'What story do we need to tell about Peter?' And that is the discipline that we always use and that's how we keep it focused on his story."

Feige, as also a message to the countless Indian Spider-Man fans, added, "We can't wait for you to see the movie. Thank you so much. And honestly, every decision we make on these movies is in anticipation of fans in a theatre watching it for the first time and I can't wait for the fact that that's about to happen. [looks at Amy]," while Pascal concluded, "Yeah, me too!" [Note: This interview was conducted before Spider-Man: No Way Home released.]

Watch Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Spider-Man: No Way Home below:

