Spider-Man: No Way Home EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Feige & Amy Pascal on Tobey, Andrew cameo rumours and Venom crossover

The clock is ticking for the eagerly awaited release of Spider-Man: No Way Home this week! A while back, I had the humble opportunity to interview Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, Marvel Head and Sony producer. Besides revealing their overwhelming reaction towards India's immense love for MCU superheroes, I also tried to pick the powerful duo's brains on the fiery rumours surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The biggest speculation is a possible cameo appearance by previous Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, which gained immense steam after a Spider-Man: No Way Home still leak. Many MCU fans, including this writer, are convinced that the Spidey trio will be aligning in Spider-Man: No Way Home and for such fans, Kevin and Amy had a cryptic spoiler-free message to give. "You gotta see the movie. [chuckles]," Amy teased while Kevin added, "The message... Yeah! All will be revealed one way or another. [both laugh]"

With Pascal recently confirming that we were getting three more Spider-Man movies post Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker, I couldn't help but pose the question; Is the highly anticipated Spider-Man/Venom (Tom Hardy) crossover going to make its way to the big screen sooner rather than later? "I think anything is possible and I think Kevin and I want to keep making Spider-Man movies together as long as we can," Amy cleverly dodged the spoiler bullet.

Given both of their previous association with the Spider-Man franchise and with Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer recreating Gwen Stacy's (Emma Stone) heartbreaking death scene from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Peter [Garfield] tries to save a falling Gwen!) with Holland and Zendaya's character MJ, was there a sense of nostalgia seeing the successful progression of Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield and now, Tom Holland? Kevin admitted, "Well, it's sort of my entire career with, starting with Amy and Sam Raimi and Avi Arad to almost... over 20 years ago and seeing Willem Dafoe now in this movie and seeing Alfred Molina in this movie is very surreal for me as a career, full circle," while Amy concluded, "Yeah! I think we can say this movie has been a long time in the making."

Watch Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for Spider-Man: No Way Home below:

Do you think Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will cameo alongside Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your wildest theories with Pinkilla in the comments section below.

Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx and more and directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in India on December 16.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya's IRL romance has been the talk of the town all throughout Spider-Man: No Way Home's promotions. Head on to our ALSO READ link below to see the young lovebirds radiate happiness and love at Spider-Man: No Way Home's dazzling LA premiere

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Tom Holland & Zendaya radiate happiness and love at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in LA