Stage And Screen Icon Liza Minnelli To Release Tell-All Memoir? Here's All We Know

The American singer, stage, and screen icon Liza Minnelli is one of the 25 legendary performers who have won an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscars, and Tony). After being disappointed with previous screen depictions, she has decided to release a memoir.

She said the documentaries “didn’t get it right,” so she decided to tell her own story. The memoir will take readers through Minnelli’s career, personal life, and struggles with substance abuse and love life. Here’s everything we know about the veteran actor and her memoir.

During a conversation with People magazine, the 78-year-old actor recalled being asked to write books about her career ever since she was only old enough to put pencil to paper. “‘Absolutely not! ‘Tell it when I’m gone!’ Was my philosophy,” she said.

But when it came to writing about her “life, loves, and family,” a “series of unfortunate events” made her reconsider which as per Minnelli were “a sabotaged Oscars appearance,” “a film with twisted half-truths,” and “a recent miniseries that just didn't get it right” among them. “All made by people who didn’t know my family, and don’t really know me,” she said.

“Finally, I was mad as hell!” Minnelli continued. “Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

Minnelli also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to them for loving her and being concerned about her. “I want you to know I’m still here, still kicking a–, still loving life and still creating. So, until this book arrives, know that I’m laughing, safe in every way, surrounded by loved ones and excited to see what’s right around the curve of life. Kids, wait ‘til you hear this.”

Minnelli intends for her memoir to be a love letter to her fans, despite her recent struggles. Grand Central Publishing will publish the book, which was created with assistance from Michael Feinstein, a 40-year friend of Minnelli and ambassador for the Great American Songbook. It is eyeing a 2026 spring release.

Born to actor, singer, and dancer Judy Garland and stage and film director Vincente Minnelli, in 1946, Minnelli was merely three years old when she made her screen debut in the 1949 musical In the Good Old Summertime starring Garland and Van Johnson. In 1963, when she was 17, she had her stage debut in an Off-Broadway production of the musical Best Foot Forward, for which she won the Theatre World Award.

Her roles in the 1972 musical Cabaret, the 1977 musical-drama New York, New York directed by Martin Scorsese, and the TV concert film Liza With A Z have been some of her most lauded works.

