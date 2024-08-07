'So Grateful': Golden Bachelor's Theresa Nist Shares Heartfelt Life Message On 71st Birthday

American TV personality Theresa Nist is reflecting on how her life has changed since appearing on The Golden Bachelor. On August 4, her 71st birthday, she shared a post on Instagram, celebrating with images of herself and the other women from the show. She mentioned that her birthday also coincides with the anniversary of when the show began filming last year.

Since appearing on the hit dating show, Theresa Nist said her life has never been the same and she feels grateful for the experience. She has met many wonderful people and made lasting friendships with the women from the show. Nist has learned a lot about herself and grown in many ways. She believes that everything happens for a reason and that every experience, no matter what, is ultimately positive.

She felt blessed by the experience and thanked her fans for their kind messages. On the first season of The Golden Bachelor, Nist found love with Gerry Turner, and they married on January 4, 2024. During their brief engagement, Turner and Nist, both in their seventies, combined their families and excitedly talked about their future together.

Three months after their wedding, the reality stars announced their divorce in a Good Morning America interview, stating it was a mutual decision. Turner explained that after many discussions and a careful look at their situation, they both agreed it was time to end their marriage.

Nist added that they received a lot of love and support from fans of The Golden Bachelor, who said it gave them hope. When asked about the split, both cited the long distance as a factor, with Turner living in Indiana and Nist in New Jersey. They had considered moving to South Carolina but never followed through. Nist mentioned that they looked at many homes but never made a decision.

